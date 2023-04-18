Miami-Dade middle school teacher accused of child abuse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade public school teacher was arrested Monday on multiple charges and has since been fired from the school district.

Jail records show Mohammed Hamza Ahmed, 28, was arrested on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a victim and offenses against students by authority figures.

At the time of his arrest, Ahmed worked at Country Club Middle School, located at 18305 NW 75th Place in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the school’s website, Ahmed was a social studies teacher at the school.

The school district released the following statement to Local 10 Tuesday morning: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the allegations of inappropriate conduct made against this individual. When administration was alerted of the claims, he was removed from the school setting. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, this individual was subsequently arrested. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

Further details about the accusations against Ahmed were not immediately released.

He was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being taken into custody and has since bonded out of jail.

Local 10 News has requested a copy of his arrest report from the police department and will update this story once we receive it.