‘New friends’: 6 strangers pack car, bond over long drive after flight to Fort Lauderdale cancelled

A group of strangers pulled together during a time of adversity as they tried to fly to South Florida.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A group of strangers pulled together during a time of adversity as they tried to fly to South Florida.

They were trying to get to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when it closed down due to the runways being flooded from last week’s historic rain event.

The six strangers were stranded in Fort Myers but they came together to hitch a ride back down south.

Now some of those strangers feel they made lifelong friends.

Their Spirit Airlines flight from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale was rerouted there because of the weather, and after waiting five hours, their final flight was canceled.

“We’re all trying to figure out how in the world are we going to get to our destination,” said traveler Rose.

Spirit offered passengers a $50 voucher but no way to get to FLL.

“At first I thought it was a little insulting, but then I thought they don’t have to do that by law because it was a weather event,” said traveler Karen. “So I said OK, I’ll be grateful for the $50.”

With nothing but time, the six strangers got to know each other at the airport and decided to pitch in to get a rental vehicle, and away they went.

“We had to really trust in each other,” said Rose. “And I think that was what developed through the fact that we were all sitting for hours talking to each and feeling each other out.”

Added Karen: “Five people I met literally four hours ago and here we are all in a car trekking across the state of Florida and we had the best time. I mean we talked nonstop. They were the most wonderful people. I have five more new friends.”

A two hour drive later, they finally made it home with their new friends.

“We were strangers when we met but we weren’t strangers by the time we got to our destination,” said Rose.

The group said they’re going to keep in touch, and even created a group chat so they could continue what they hope will be a lifelong bond.