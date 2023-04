MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane slid off the runway at Miami Executive Airport in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch data, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport, located at 12800 SW 145th Ave., just after 10:15 a.m.

Officials said the plane’s landing gear collapsed.

They said there was no other damage to property or any injuries.