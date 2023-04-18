Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood

Sky 10 over the scene of a shooting in Hollywood Tuesday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Medics took one person to a local hospital following a shooting in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Fletcher Street and South Federal Highway in the city’s Parkside neighborhood.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just before 1 p.m., where numerous police officers gathered in a parking lot shared by a Presidente Supermarket and a restaurant.

Police didn’t specify the victim’s age or gender, nor the severity of his or her injuries.

They also haven’t announced any arrests nor indicated whether they’ve identified a suspect.