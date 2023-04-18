Tri-Rail trains will soon get a new look

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) Governing Board approved a new makeover for Tri-Rail trains on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Tri-Rail announced they are changing the emblematic “blue skies, white clouds and palm trees” design for the first time since its first unveiling on Tri-Rail trains in 2001.

“I am excited to announce that Tri-Rail trains will be refreshed with a new design that will modernize and bring new life to the trains,” Miami-Dade Commissioner and SFRTA Governing Board Chair Raquel Regalado said in a news release. “We as a board felt collectively that this was the perfect time to revitalize Tri-Rail’s look with a fresh new wrap as we embark upon a new era with the system.”

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, the opportunity to change the train design was presented at the SFRTA’s February board meeting, where the agency discussed re-wrapping the exterior of 12 locomotives and 49 passenger vehicles that were due for replacement.

With the impending expansion of service into MiamiCentral Station and several new efforts to improve the train service, the board felt it was a “great opportunity” to give Tri-Rail trains a fresh new design, the news release stated.

According to the SFRTA, 12 of the system’s locomotives will undergo an overhaul program to have new engines installed in the next two years, while passenger cars are going through a refresh project that will focus primarily on restroom rehabilitation, seat repairs and floor replacement.

“The design was chosen to make it easy to overlay advertising opportunities that can help garner additional revenue for the agency,” said Regalado. “We expect it to be a hot commodity for vendors wanting to advertise in South Florida, as much as the service will be for the public when Tri-Rail trains are running in Downtown Miami.”

Tri-Rail has not yet announced when the makeover is expected to be completed.