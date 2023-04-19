Driver jumps into canal after leading cops on chase in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A driver took off his shoes and jumped into a canal Wednesday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase in a white Tesla in Broward County.

Sky 10 was above the area of Commercial Boulevard and Rock Island in Tamarac around 2:15 p.m. as what appeared to be an undercover officer’s pickup truck crashed into the side of the Tesla.

(WPLG)

A law enforcement officer was seen pointing a gun at the driver, but he took off running before removing his shoes and jumping into a canal.

The man appeared to be out of breath after the short swim, taking a moment to pause before running through nearby backyards.

The driver then sought refuge in the garage of a nearby home.

A high speed police pursuit was underway in South Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had their guns drawn just outside it before taking the suspect into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Another suspect was also taken into custody.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.