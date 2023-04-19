In civil trial, ex-chief of staff testifies to ‘disturbing’ period working for Joe Carollo

Testimony continued on Wednesday in the federal civil trial of controversial Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo.

He is being sued by Miami businessmen Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, who allege Carollo repeatedly abused his power as a commissioner to target and harass them and their properties, simply because they supported Carollo’s political opponent.

Fuller and Carollo have a long history of public disputes.

The lawsuit describes police raids, repeated code inspections, and even late-night visits from Carollo himself, as he was looking for new violations.

Taking the stand Wednesday was Carollo’s former chief of staff, Richie Blom.

Blom said his time working for Carollo was “confusing, frustrating and disturbing.”

Blom is the second former city of Miami employee to point out a mural on Calle Ocho.

He and former city manager Emilio Gonzalez both claim Carollo repeatedly complained about it, saying there were too many Black people in it, and he didn’t want visitors to think Little Havana was a Black neighborhood.

As his defense attorneys cross examined Blom, Carollo sat holding his wife’s hand and taking notes while attorneys tried telling jurors that Carollo’s stacks of research about Fuller were to protect the city and weren’t part of a personal vendetta.

Former city of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell took the stand after lunch and talked about the embarrassment the city received at a meeting he referred to as the “Valentine’s Day massacre,” when Carollo admonished several city staff members and got into a yelling match with Fuller as well.