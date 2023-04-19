Man accused of pimping woman out in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Coral Gables police arrested a 31-year-old man Tuesday on accusations that he was pimping out a woman at a hotel in the city.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, detectives assigned to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, the Coral Gables Special Investigations Section and local law enforcement worked together on an undercover operation called “Pit Crew” to identify human trafficking victims.

Police said one detective found an advertisement on a website that is known to have advertisements that are fronts for prostitution and victims of human trafficking.

According to the report, the detective arranged for an “outcall date” by texting a phone number listed on the advertisement.

He then went to an undisclosed hotel on Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables and met up with a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Glendy Oliva-Gonzalez, in the lobby area.

Police said the woman, who arrived in a black Cadillac SUV driven by Armando Oliva-Gonzalez, 31, agreed to have sex with the undercover detective for $300.

The undercover officer then gave a take-down signal and Glendy Oliva-Gonzalez was taken into custody, authorities said.

Police said Armando Oliva-Gonzalez was taken into custody before her by the “outside take down team.”

Both were arrested and taken to jail.

Armando Oliva-Gonzalez faces charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and directing another to a place of prostitution. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Glendy Oliva-Gonzalez is facing.

Despite sharing the same last name, police did not confirm whether the two are related.