Suspect facing premeditated murder charge after confessing to stabbing man in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after confessing to stabbing another man at a home in Margate, authorities said.

Margate police said they responded to a call about a stabbing at a home around 10:30 p.m. April 8 near Southwest Fifth Court.

After arriving at the home, police said they held Robert Wayne Gill, 54, at gunpoint and asked him to drop to the floor, to which he responded “f--k you,” according to his arrest report.

After Gill refused to comply, authorities said they deployed a police K-9 to apprehend Gill and he was then taken into custody.

Upon entering the home, police said they noticed a man hunched over and covered in blood.

The victim told police that Gill “stuck him” in the neck and ribs.

Police confirmed that they found a laceration on the left side of the victim’s neck and rib.

Witnesses told police that they heard a loud verbal argument between Gill and the victim occurring in the victim’s bedroom.

Authorities said one of the witnesses who heard the altercation went over to the home where the incident took place and pulled Gill off of the victim.

According to detectives, the victim was airlifted to the hospital.

Police said that after speaking with Gill at the scene, he confessed to officers by saying, “I did it. I stabbed him. I did it all.”

Gill was placed under arrest and is facing one count of premeditated murder and one count of resisting an officer without violence.