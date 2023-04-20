Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in connection to deadly ‘Rust’ shooting

Criminal charges against 65-year-old actor Alec Baldwin were dropped Thursday in connection to the "Rust" movie shooting in 2021.

SANTE FE, N.M. – Charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped Thursday in the fatal on-set “Rust” shooting, according to prosecutors.

Baldwin, 65, was facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

In a statement, Baldwin’s lawyers said they were pleased with the outcome.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said the lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro.

He could have faced up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors accused him of negligently firing his Colt .45 during set-up for a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun when off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger and had no idea that the gun might contain a live round.

According to court records, District Attorneys have also filed charges against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who loaded Baldwin’s weapon. The case against her is expected to proceed.

