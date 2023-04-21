78º

BSO: 12-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old Zachary Kearney. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach.

According to investigators, Zachary Kearney was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday near the 1600 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Detectives said Kearney was last seen wearing a red “Gap” jacket, light blue polo shirt, light brown pants and black “Nike” sneakers.

Detectives say he is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

