FHP: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 that left one pedestrian dead early Friday morning.

The crash took place just before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Broward Boulevard, closing the roadway to drivers for several hours before several lanes reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old man was driving a 2022 Hyundai Elantra, heading south on I-95, approaching the State Road 842 overpass, when a pedestrian was lying upon the inside center travel lane, obstructing the driver’s path of travel.

Authorities said the driver was unable to maneuver around the pedestrian, which resulted in the undercarriage area of the vehicle colliding with the pedestrian.

FHP said the Hyundai Elantra came to a controlled stop facing a southerly direction upon the inside paved shoulder after the collision.

Authorities said the male pedestrian came to final rest in a prone position, upon the inside center travel lane, facing a northerly direction after the crash.

Investigators said the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the man killed in the crash.