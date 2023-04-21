Mail thief caught on camera in Pinecrest neighborhood

PINECREST, Fla. – A suspected mail thief was caught on camera targeting a neighborhood in Pinecrest this week.

Surveillance video shows the man driving around Pinecrest in a white Cadillac SUV early Wednesday morning and raiding several mailboxes.

One camera captured him leaning all the way out of his SUV, and reaching into a box.

At the time of the mail thefts, the man was wearing a blue jacket and camouflage-style hat.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the Pinecrest Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.