Family, 2 dogs displaced after flames erupt behind home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after rescue crews rushed to a house fire in southwest Miami Dade Saturday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, it happened around 2:30 a.m. near Southwest 159th Street and 98th Court.

Authorities said upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from an area in the back of the house and quickly put out the blaze.

MDFR Lt. Mauro Santos told Local 10 News that the family inside along with their two dogs were able to evacuate without sustaining any injuries.

The family was told by fire crews that they won’t be able to go back into the home but said they have other relatives they can stay with.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation and for now, is not believed to be suspicious.