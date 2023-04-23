Fort Lauderdale residents show support, express concern over century-old rain tree

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Controversy remains over Fort Lauderdale’s Rain Tree.

Residents feel the historic neighborhood emblem may be on its way out.

Those concerned gathered in its shadow on Earth Day, hoping to raise awareness.

“I’ve been fighting for this, for the rain tree, for 13 years now,” said resident Ted Inserra.

The tree is 85 feet tall and the truck is about nine feet in diameter.

Residents believe the centuries old tree is dying, no longer full of life as it once was in its original location.

“A lot of people who are after money think that trees are expandable, but they’re living beings who deserve respect and love and they deserve life just like we do,” said resident Stephanie McMillan.

In august of last year, the developer touted the moving of the tree, which was transported about 200 feet from where it grew.

The developer said they want the tree to live.

An arborist is inspecting the tree on a weekly basis, and that it is showing new growth.

They said the tree hasn’t been replanted because they wanted to make sure the soil could handle the weight of the 450 ton tree.

“The city is ignoring this whole situation,” said resident Kimbertly Christie. “There has nothing been done other than they had 20 guys out here with a little backhoe scrapping up some dirt, and now they’re poured some form that looks like a sidewalk and they’re going to call it a seawall.”

Added protest organizer Jessica Kross: “We still care and we don’t want to let this rain tree die.”