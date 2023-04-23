Police searching for suspect who walked up to man, demanded his phone and shot him

Police in North Miami Beach search for a suspect after a shooting and robbery.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a bold criminal who walked up to a man in North Miami Beach, robbed him and shot him.

Police called in their K-9 units to help search for the gunman.

According to authorities, the victim was waiting to have one of his tires looked at when he was robbed in the area of 290 NE 167 St. at approximately 3 p.m.

The victim, who spoke to Local 10 News’ Bridgette Matter, said someone cane up to him with a gun and demanded he hand over his cell phone.

Shaul Shamai said refused to surrender his phone, so the suspect shot him.

He was grazed in the leg and told Local 10 News he feels lucky to be alive.

Shamai said the man casually walked away, and he went to a gas station and a clerk let him use a phone to call for help.

“I feel very lucky that I am alive and I hope this never happens to someone else,” said Shamai. “And to the people like this guy that did it, it’s not worth it to try and kill someone for a phone.”

He added this was a young man wearing all black wearing a black hoodie.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.