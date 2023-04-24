Pilot hospitalized after plane crashes on South Florida golf course

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A pilot was taken to the hospital following a plane crash Monday morning on a golf course near Wellington in Palm Beach County.

The single-engine Thatcher CX4 crashed at the Banyan Estates Golf Course, located at 1393 Lyons Road, at around 10:40 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert patient, according to West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF.

Officials from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.