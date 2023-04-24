Tesla catches fire at dealership in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale firefighters have extinguished the flames after a Tesla caught on fire Monday morning at a dealership, officials confirmed.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Executive Officer Garrett Pingol, firefighters responded to the Tesla dealership at 2731 N. Federal Highway just after 6:30 a.m. in regards to one vehicle that had erupted in flames.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from one Tesla and spreading to an adjacent one.

Pingol said crews quickly extinguished the fire.

According to Pingol, the Tesla that initially caught fire suffered heavy damage while the adjacent Tesla only suffered body damage.

Crews remained at the scene after the fire was extinguished to cool the battery pack of the car that caught on fire.

According to Pingol, the initial vehicle that erupted in flames was there for service and is not a new vehicle owned by the dealership.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.