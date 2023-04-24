Woman dead, man critical following shooting at Hallandale Beach resort

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A woman died and a man was left in critical condition following a shooting just after midnight Monday in the parking garage of a Hallandale Beach resort hotel, according to police.

A Hallandale Beach police spokesperson said the shooting happened inside the parking garage of the Beachwalk Resort, located at 2602 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

According to police, as the two victims were in the valet area, a man suddenly approached the pair and shot them both.

The suspect later fled the scene, police said. Officials didn’t say whether they’ve identified him.

Both victims were taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting “appears to be domestic-related.”