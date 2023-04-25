Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the 50X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday.
According to Lottery officials, Leslye Jaramillo, 37, claimed her prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.
Jaramillo bought the winning ticket from a Super Stop convenience store in her hometown.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
“The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.8 million.”
