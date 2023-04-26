3 people hospitalized after rollover crash in Oakland Park

Three people including a juvenile were hurt after a two-vehicle rollover crash in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a crash that sent three people, including a juvenile, to the hospital.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 5:44 p.m. near the intersection of Northwest 31st Avenue and 35th Street in Oakland Park.

After arriving, first responders found two men and a young girl were injured in the two-vehicle crash.

All three were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles rolled over as a result of the crash, deputies said.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are under investigation.