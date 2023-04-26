After pesticide job in Pompano Beach, 2 die in Hollywood, Boynton Beach, police say

Detectives were investigating the deaths of two members of a pesticide company team in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Detectives in Hollywood and Boynton Beach continued their investigations Wednesday after the recent deaths of two people who worked with pesticides in Pompano Beach.

The Anderson Pest Control job was on Saturday at the Baer’s Furniture Warehouse, at 1589 NW 12th Ave., which Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel determined was safe on Tuesday.

A man who had worked with the Anderson Pest Control team turned up dead in a vehicle at Taft Street and North 17 Avenue, in Hollywood, police said.

Another member of the pest control team who worked at the warehouse died on Saturday in Boynton Beach and another was hospitalized in Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reported the deaths to the Environmental Protection Agency.

