Marathon woman awakes at 2 a.m. to burglar atop her, deputies say

MARATHON, Fla. – A Marathon woman awoke to a horrifying surprise over the weekend, leading to deputies to arrest an accused burglar Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said the 33-year-old woman, who lives along 62nd Street, awoke in her bedroom at 2 a.m. Saturday to an unknown man on top of her and holding her down, leaving her “unable to move.”

The suspect only fled when the victim screamed to a family member for help, Linhardt said.

Linhardt said deputies were later able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Frank Barry Smith-Samuel, also of Marathon.

Deputies booked him into jail on a charge of burglary with a battery on an occupant Wednesday.

Authorities said the woman didn’t suffer serious injuries.