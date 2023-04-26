Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach under severe thunderstorm watch

MIAMI – The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch on Wednesday afternoon covering an eastern Florida area that includes Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening with the hazard of severe hail, wind gusts, and localized flooding through the night.

The threat of damaging weather should be done by roughly 9 p.m., but scattered rain may linger into the night.

Severe Thunderstorms Watch (National Weather Service)

The primary threats include “scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter possible, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, a tornado or two possible,” according to the alert.

Meteorologists asked people in the area to “look out for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings” since tornadoes are a possibility.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was in effect from about 2:10 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s storm prediction center.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres contributed to this report.