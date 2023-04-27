Deputies: Keys man arrested after woman woke up to suspect holding her down in bed

MARATHON, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested a man they said broke into a woman’s home while she slept.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Frank Barry Smith-Samuel was there when the 33-year-old victim told deputies she woke up in her bedroom to find Smith-Samuel on top of her.

It happened at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday at the victim’s home along 62nd Street in Marathon.

He was restraining the victim so she couldn’t move, deputies said, but took off after she began to scream for help.

Investigators were soon able to identify Smith-Samuel as the suspect, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Smith-Samuel was booked into jail on Wednesday after being charged with burglary on an occupant.