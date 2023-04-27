Man wins $1 million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off at Publix

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County man won big after playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced this week.

John McPherson, 38, of Clermont, claimed his $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, McPherson purchased his winning ticket from a Publix in his hometown.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”