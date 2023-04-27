Man with dementia reported missing, endangered in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are searching for a 68-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

According to authorities, Rufus Terry, who suffers from dementia and an altered mental status, was last seen walking near HCA Florida Westside Hospital, located at 8201 W. Broward Blvd.

Terry is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and balding, salt/pepper, short, cropped hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark shorts and green socks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100.