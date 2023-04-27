Miami man accused of possessing child sexual abuse material

MIAMI – A Miami man faced multiple charges Wednesday after police accused him of possessing child sexual abuse material depicting girls as young as 4.

According to a Miami police report, investigators were tipped off in August after David Anderson, 40, uploaded 22 images of child sexual abuse material to a Google account.

The report states that police executed a search warrant at Anderson’s Brickell apartment Wednesday morning and seized his cellphones and laptops.

Detectives described a series of images and videos depicting girls roughly between the ages of 4 and 14, some of whom were being sexually abused by men.

The report states that Anderson confessed to police, who arrested him on seven child pornography charges.

He was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $35,000 bond as of Thursday morning.