Mobile home goes up in flames in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crews responded to a mobile home fire west of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Thursday evening.

Orange flames and black smoke emanated from the trailer, located on Northwest 55th Court inside The Village mobile home park. The park is just off Prospect Road near State Road 7.

According to officials with the North Lauderdale Fire Department, the fire started in a car at around 5:30 p.m. It soon spread to the trailer, they said.

Officials said no injuries were reported as of around 6:15 p.m.

Multiple units were at the scene trying to contain the flames.