Mobile home goes up in flames in North Lauderdale

Officials: Blaze began as car fire, spread to trailer

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Lauderdale, Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Crews responded to a mobile home fire west of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Thursday evening.

Orange flames and black smoke emanated from the trailer, located on Northwest 55th Court inside The Village mobile home park. The park is just off Prospect Road near State Road 7.

According to officials with the North Lauderdale Fire Department, the fire started in a car at around 5:30 p.m. It soon spread to the trailer, they said.

Officials said no injuries were reported as of around 6:15 p.m.

Multiple units were at the scene trying to contain the flames.

About the Authors:

Jeff Weinsier joined Local 10 News in September 1994. He is currently an investigative reporter for Local 10. He is also responsible for the very popular Dirty Dining segments.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

