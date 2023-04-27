Severe hail causes damage in parts of Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Violent storms and severe hail caused heavy damage in parts of Central Florida.

Storms tore through Jupiter Farms, forcing people to take shelter on Wednesday.

“I hope what I’m standing under isn’t going to go away like the Wizard of Oz,” said one area resident.

Firefighters drove through the hailstorm in Melbourne in disbelief.

A strong hailstorm showered a car in Palm Bay and heavy hail blanketed the grounds of a middle school in West Melbourne.

Pieces of homes were seen scattered throughout a nearby mobile home park.

“We didn’t even know it was coming. We heard the train. We heard the debris hitting our house. We heard the hail, and it was probably two feet deep in some spots. It was very scary,” said one mobile home resident.

Driving through Melbourne you can see hail piled up on the roads and flooding in some parking lots on Thursday.

Residents have been walking around assessing the damage.

“Tons of flooding, I mean there’s pretty much a moat around our house right now. Tons of branches we’ve seen a couple of fence posts down, earlier today it was huge hail out here,” said one resident.