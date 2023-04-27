Thief uses stolen credit card after victim fractures ribs during Broward robbery, deputies say

The Broward Sheriff's Office released this image of a man who stands accused of using a stolen credit card.

TAMARAC, Fla. – Detectives announced there is an ongoing search for a man Thursday afternoon who they accused of recently using a stolen credit card in Broward County.

The credit card belongs to a woman who fractured two ribs when a robber dragged her down, as he pulled her purse away and she fell down in Tamarac.

About an hour later, a man arrived in a Dodge Charger at the Shop and Save Food Mart in Lauderhill and used her stolen credit card, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance video on April 7 in Tamarac shows the man, who deputies described as about 5-foot 11-inches tall with tattoos on his right arm.

Detective Mark Copley asked anyone with information about the case to call 954-321-4738 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.