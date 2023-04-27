US Navy Blue Angels to headline the 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels were seen flying high above Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Thursday morning, just days before they make their return to Broward County.

The 2023 Fort Lauderdale Air Show is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale Beach, where guests will be able to witness the U.S. Navy Blue Angels showcase some of their highly skilled aerial maneuvers.

“You will see us going fast, you’ll see us pulling a lot of g-forces as well as dynamically maneuvering the jet,” said Lt. Commander Julius Bratton, of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Bratton is one of the pilots who’ll be in the cockpit this weekend and is excited to display what he and his team have trained for.

“We are able to perform a flight demonstration that lasts about 45 minutes that showcases the precision flying of United States Navy and Marine core aviators, as well as the max performance flying that the solos do,” he said.

Spectators will have the opportunity to watch several different aircrafts along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The all-star lineup is headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, but according to event organizers, there’s a whole lot more to look forward to.

“We have (the) F-35, F-22 Raptor and Para-Commandos (that) protect our freedom every day,” said Chris Dirato, Director of Public Relations with the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. “You’ll see lots of aerobatics and, of course, the Blue Angels. They do all kinds of formation flying as well as high-speed passes. It’s amazing what these guys do.”

And while the air show is a treat for spectators, it’s also something these pilots look forward to.

“It is very rare that a pilot gets to fly low and fast over a city and here on the Blue Angels, we practice a lot to perfect our craft,” said Bratton.

If you plan on coming out to see the show, the event is free of charge if you’re on the beach, just south of Sunrise Boulevard.

For more information on exclusive seating and a VIP experience, click here.