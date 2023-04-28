Biden approves federal disaster declaration after Broward floods; here’s how to apply for help

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration Thursday night in the wake of this month’s historic flooding in eastern Broward County.

The declaration, requested by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, opens up federal assistance to victims of the storm.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” a White House news release states.

Additionally, the White House said that funding “is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in Broward County.”

Federal funds were also made available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the storm can visit FEMA’s disaster assistance website or call 800-621-3362.