Deputies investigating fatal North Lauderdale shooting

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Police investigate a fatal shooting in North Lauderdale. (WPLG)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a crime scene unit surrounded a North Lauderdale apartment complex into the night Thursday.

They were investigating a fatal shooting where detectives said a man was shot multiple times.

Witnesses, some too concerned to show their faces, told Local 10 News they heard a commotion and then gunfire.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Outside the apartments on Kimberly Boulevard, a woman could be seen hunched over and crying, embracing a tearful child.

They were soon approached by a deputy at the scene.

The sheriff’s office releasing few other details, but said homicide detectives are investigating.

