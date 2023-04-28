Here are the 26 candidates who applied to be Broward’s next superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than two dozen candidates applied to be the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent, according to a list published by the district Friday.

The list contains a number of internal and external candidates, including Valerie Wanza, an associate superintendent who served as the district’s interim superintendent for about a week between the time the school board fired Vickie Cartwright and brought on Earlean Smiley as interim superintendent.

Smiley is not a candidate for the role.

The following 26 candidates applied for the role:

Wayne Alexander , K-8 principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut; former Hernando County superintendent

Stephen Bournés , deputy superintendent, Chester, Pennsylvania Community Charter School

Sibyl Brooks , elementary school principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut school district

Raymond Bryant , adjunct professor at Florida A&M University; former Thomasville, Georgia school district superintendent

Nick Campagna , academic director at Quaezar School, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Kwame Davis , educator, Jackson, Mississippi school district

James Drake , construction superintendent in Gilroy, California; former associate school superintendent, Gonzales, California

Michael Esposito , director of pupil services in the Helendale, California school district

Eric Flohr , U.S. Foreign Service officer from Fort Lauderdale

Stacia Foster , attorney from Coral Springs; former elementary school teacher in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Ken Goeken , special education director, Rocklin, California school district

Shernette Grant , chief program officer, Junior Achievement of South Florida; former BCPS director of innovative programs

Peter Licata , regional superintendent, Palm Beach County schools

Eddie Mitchell , behavior specialist, Lanier-James Education Center, Hallandale Beach

Jason Nault , associate superintendent, Waukegan, Illinois school district

Virgilio Ogando , educator in Cape Coral

Keith Oswald , chief of equity and wellness, Palm Beach County schools

Wanda Paul , chief operating officer, Houston Independent School District, Texas; former COO, Palm Beach County schools

Oscar Rico , executive director of technology, Canutillo, Texas school district

Senide Roque , K-1 teacher, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy School, Miami

Chad Schilling , English teacher, Charles W. Flanagan High School, Pembroke Pines

Luis Solano , deputy superintendent, Detroit Public Schools, Michigan

Art Stellar , CEO of Stellar Advantage, Inc., Hingham, Massachusetts; former superintendent, Burke County, North Carolina school district

Adam Taylor , consultant, Harriman, New York; former superintendent, Rutland, Vermont school district

Valerie Wanza , BCPS acting chief of staff; former BCPS acting superintendent

Caprice Young, former charter school CEO, Santa Clarita, California

Visit this website to view the candidates’ resumes.