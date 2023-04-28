Here are the 26 candidates who applied to be Broward’s next superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than two dozen candidates applied to be the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent, according to a list published by the district Friday.
The list contains a number of internal and external candidates, including Valerie Wanza, an associate superintendent who served as the district’s interim superintendent for about a week between the time the school board fired Vickie Cartwright and brought on Earlean Smiley as interim superintendent.
Smiley is not a candidate for the role.
The following 26 candidates applied for the role:
- Wayne Alexander, K-8 principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut; former Hernando County superintendent
- Stephen Bournés, deputy superintendent, Chester, Pennsylvania Community Charter School
- Sibyl Brooks, elementary school principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut school district
- Raymond Bryant, adjunct professor at Florida A&M University; former Thomasville, Georgia school district superintendent
- Nick Campagna, academic director at Quaezar School, Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Kwame Davis, educator, Jackson, Mississippi school district
- James Drake, construction superintendent in Gilroy, California; former associate school superintendent, Gonzales, California
- Michael Esposito, director of pupil services in the Helendale, California school district
- Eric Flohr, U.S. Foreign Service officer from Fort Lauderdale
- Stacia Foster, attorney from Coral Springs; former elementary school teacher in Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Ken Goeken, special education director, Rocklin, California school district
- Shernette Grant, chief program officer, Junior Achievement of South Florida; former BCPS director of innovative programs
- Peter Licata, regional superintendent, Palm Beach County schools
- Eddie Mitchell, behavior specialist, Lanier-James Education Center, Hallandale Beach
- Jason Nault, associate superintendent, Waukegan, Illinois school district
- Virgilio Ogando, educator in Cape Coral
- Keith Oswald, chief of equity and wellness, Palm Beach County schools
- Wanda Paul, chief operating officer, Houston Independent School District, Texas; former COO, Palm Beach County schools
- Oscar Rico, executive director of technology, Canutillo, Texas school district
- Senide Roque, K-1 teacher, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy School, Miami
- Chad Schilling, English teacher, Charles W. Flanagan High School, Pembroke Pines
- Luis Solano, deputy superintendent, Detroit Public Schools, Michigan
- Art Stellar, CEO of Stellar Advantage, Inc., Hingham, Massachusetts; former superintendent, Burke County, North Carolina school district
- Adam Taylor, consultant, Harriman, New York; former superintendent, Rutland, Vermont school district
- Valerie Wanza, BCPS acting chief of staff; former BCPS acting superintendent
- Caprice Young, former charter school CEO, Santa Clarita, California
Visit this website to view the candidates’ resumes.