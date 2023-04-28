81º

Here are the 26 candidates who applied to be Broward’s next superintendent

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – More than two dozen candidates applied to be the next Broward County Public Schools superintendent, according to a list published by the district Friday.

The list contains a number of internal and external candidates, including Valerie Wanza, an associate superintendent who served as the district’s interim superintendent for about a week between the time the school board fired Vickie Cartwright and brought on Earlean Smiley as interim superintendent.

Smiley is not a candidate for the role.

The following 26 candidates applied for the role:

  • Wayne Alexander, K-8 principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut; former Hernando County superintendent
  • Stephen Bournés, deputy superintendent, Chester, Pennsylvania Community Charter School
  • Sibyl Brooks, elementary school principal, Bridgeport, Connecticut school district
  • Raymond Bryant, adjunct professor at Florida A&M University; former Thomasville, Georgia school district superintendent
  • Nick Campagna, academic director at Quaezar School, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Kwame Davis, educator, Jackson, Mississippi school district
  • James Drake, construction superintendent in Gilroy, California; former associate school superintendent, Gonzales, California
  • Michael Esposito, director of pupil services in the Helendale, California school district
  • Eric Flohr, U.S. Foreign Service officer from Fort Lauderdale
  • Stacia Foster, attorney from Coral Springs; former elementary school teacher in Montego Bay, Jamaica
  • Ken Goeken, special education director, Rocklin, California school district
  • Shernette Grant, chief program officer, Junior Achievement of South Florida; former BCPS director of innovative programs
  • Peter Licata, regional superintendent, Palm Beach County schools
  • Eddie Mitchell, behavior specialist, Lanier-James Education Center, Hallandale Beach
  • Jason Nault, associate superintendent, Waukegan, Illinois school district
  • Virgilio Ogando, educator in Cape Coral
  • Keith Oswald, chief of equity and wellness, Palm Beach County schools
  • Wanda Paul, chief operating officer, Houston Independent School District, Texas; former COO, Palm Beach County schools
  • Oscar Rico, executive director of technology, Canutillo, Texas school district
  • Senide Roque, K-1 teacher, Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy School, Miami
  • Chad Schilling, English teacher, Charles W. Flanagan High School, Pembroke Pines
  • Luis Solano, deputy superintendent, Detroit Public Schools, Michigan
  • Art Stellar, CEO of Stellar Advantage, Inc., Hingham, Massachusetts; former superintendent, Burke County, North Carolina school district
  • Adam Taylor, consultant, Harriman, New York; former superintendent, Rutland, Vermont school district
  • Valerie Wanza, BCPS acting chief of staff; former BCPS acting superintendent
  • Caprice Young, former charter school CEO, Santa Clarita, California

Visit this website to view the candidates’ resumes.

