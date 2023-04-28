MDPD: Turkey Point worker arrested on job for child sex abuse material

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A worker at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station was arrested while on the job Thursday after Miami-Dade police accused him of uploading child sexual abuse material from his Palmetto Bay home.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department report, the investigation into Jake Kyle Malone began in August, after a Google tip that an account associated with the 40-year-old had uploaded 28 files of child sexual abuse material.

Police described four files obtained in a search warrant that depicted girls, most of whom appeared to be under the age of 6 or 7, being sexually abused by adult women and men.

The Google account also contained a selfie of Malone with an apparent employee identification badge, police wrote.

The report states that detectives from MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail showed up at Turkey Point, located east of Homestead, Thursday evening to take Malone into custody.

Police said Malone refused to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

He faced four child pornography charges and was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

Local 10 News contacted Florida Power & Light seeking comment on Malone’s arrest and had not received a response as of Friday evening.