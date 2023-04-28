‘My life has changed forever’: Hit-and-run leaves Miami mother severely injured

MIAMI – A Miami mother is looking for answers after sustaining severe injuries during a hit-and-run crash last Saturday afternoon.

Gabina Perez, 38, said she and her friend were driving in their vehicle when they were deliberately sideswiped by another driver in a Ford F-150 as they were exiting Interstate 95 in North Miami.

“A crazy Miami road raging driver sideswiped our car into this tree,” Perez told Local 10 News on Friday.

Perez said that she believes she was hit for not going at the speed that the other driver wanted.

“I just noticed this big black Ford F-150 truck came up at us. I guess we weren’t moving fast enough for him,” she said.

After the collision, Perez told Local 10 News that her friend lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a tree.

“The tree forced the engine over, so my leg was dislocated and crushed in multiple areas. I’m shaking,” she said.

Perez said she was hospitalized for five days and her friend also suffered numerous injuries in the crash.

“You could have killed me and my friend. Thank God we are still alive,” said Perez.

Perez is a mother of three and has lost time from work as a medical assistant because of the crash.

“My life has changed forever,” she said.

Perez had one message for the driver responsible:

“Damn you. It was unnecessary,” she said. “We would’ve moved out of the way. This could have been resolved.”

Perez has set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical bills.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.