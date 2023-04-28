Pink eye is new COVID-19 symptom, experts say

MIAMI – Physicians are warning pink eye, also known as conjunctivitis, is now one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

The viral infectious disease behind the pandemic is no longer a global emergency but continues to be a risk for those who have a weak immune system.

“So far the illness that we have seen is the same,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, of Florida International University. “Except for, we have an increased risk of children having pink eye.”

Marty, an expert in infectious diseases, said the new symptom in addition to “a higher fever” is happening because SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness, evolves the more it spreads.

“It continues to try and adapt and get better at infecting because that’s how it survives in the world,” Marty said.

Experts attribute the pink eye to a new persistent enemy commonly known as Arcturus. As of Friday, it wasn’t a big concern in Florida.

Dr. Rossana Rosa, of the Jackson Health System, said that in Miami-Dade County the Arcturus reports are anecdotal.

“We have not really seen an uptick in cases requiring hospitalizations or ER visits or anything like that,” said Rosa, an infectious disease expert.

Arcturus is a mutated version of Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and that has been evolving since 2021.

Experts identified Arcturus, an omicron subvariant, as XBB.1.16 earlier this year. It is highly transmissible but responds to the existing vaccines.

Most recently, Arcturus made up one out of every 10 COVID cases in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal guidelines allow those who face a higher risk for severe disease, including people who are 65 or older, to get an extra shot of an updated version of the Pfizer or Moderna booster dose.

The extra shot, a second booster, is allowed at least two to four months after the first booster that followed the two shots required for the original vaccination, according to the guidelines.