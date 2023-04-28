Wrong way, head-on collision leads to Turnpike closure in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on collision on Florida’s Turnpike Friday morning led authorities to temporarily close all northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, a white Chevy Camaro was heading north in the southbound lanes near Northwest 199th Street when it crashed head-on into a silver Toyota pickup truck that was heading south.

Camacho said all southbound and northbound lanes are closed in the area for the landing of an air rescue helicopter that will transport the driver of the Camaro to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

He said the driver of the Camaro suffered serious injuries, while the other driver suffered minor injuries.

“The roadway will re-open once the transport is complete,” Camacho said in an email to Local 10 News.

No other details were immediately released.