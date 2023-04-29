83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Border Patrol intercepts 13 migrants in ‘maritime smuggling event’ near Key Biscayne

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade County, Miami, China, Cuba, Jamaica, Domincan Republic, Immigration
(USBPChiefMIP)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – 13 migrants were intercepted on a sailboat near Key Biscayne Saturday in what the head of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector calls a “maritime smuggling event.”

According to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, the landing happened during the morning hours.

Slosar said the USBP encountered migrants from China, Ecuador, Cuba, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers observed the sailboat and discovered individuals hiding in the boat.

Miami-Dade police said since the incident occurred in open water, they contacted federal partners and they assumed control of the investigation.

It’s yet another instance of migrants taking to the seas on a potentially treacherous journey to Florida.

Authorities said the smuggling event is under investigation.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email