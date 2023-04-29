Monroe County deputy found asleep at wheel, arrested for DUI, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Fla – A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for DUI overnight Saturday after he was found asleep in a private vehicle, authorities said.

According to MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt, Deputy Jonathon Michael Lane, 27, was taken into custody after he was found asleep while off-duty behind the wheel of a private vehicle parked at a Ramrod Key gas station around 2 a.m.

“We will investigate this fully and take appropriate action,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay in a news release Saturday. “I was disappointed to hear of this incident, but I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency — good or bad.”

Lane was placed on administrative leave without pay pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

Authorities did not confirm on how long Lane has been employed with the MCSO.