Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One person was killed in a crash in Miami Gardens Monday morning.

The crash, which authorities said involved a pedestrian, occurred in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 27th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area a short time later as a body could be seen on the ground near a black Toyota with front-end damage.

According to Miami Gardens police, the driver was heading south on Northwest 27th Avenue when they struck a pedestrian who was crossing the westbound lanes of Northwest 199th Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

Police confirmed that all southbound lanes of 27th Avenue are closed between 195th-199th Streets as detectives investigate.

No other details were immediately released.