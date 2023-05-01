Chick-fil-A employee robbed at gunpoint outside Coconut Creek restaurant

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are searching for an armed robber who held up a Chick-fil-A employee at gunpoint.

The armed robbery occurred around 9:15 p.m. Saturday outside the fast food restaurant in the 4600 block of North State Road 7.

According to police, the robber, who was wearing all black and a dark-colored ski mask, pointed a gun at an employee outside the restaurant and demanded money.

Police said the employee gave the robber money and the robber then ran away.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter assisted in the search for the robber. One of the police department’s K9s also assisted in working to track down the suspect, but he wasn’t found.

The victim wasn’t injured during the robbery.

Police said the robber is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700.