Man accused of kneeing deputy in face after indecent exposure call in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. – A Jupiter man faced multiple charges after sheriff’s officials accused him of kneeing a deputy in the face at a Marathon motel Sunday afternoon.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt, deputies responded to the Siesta Motel, located at 7425 Overseas Highway, at around 3:20 p.m. to investigate an indecent exposure incident.

Linhardt said Gregory Mark Oosterbaan, 61, appeared to be drunk, was urinating in public and became “belligerent” when confronted about it.

As deputies placed Oosterbaan into custody, he began kicking and managed to knee one deputy in the face in the process, Linhardt said.

Authorities said no one was seriously hurt, but Oosterbaan faces serious charges, including two felonies: battery on a law enforcement officer, attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

According to jail records, he was set to be arraigned May 15.