Pembroke Pines man accused of bat attack outside Pollo Tropical

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines man faced a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after police said he attacked another man with a baseball bat outside of a Pollo Tropical Sunday morning.

Pembroke Pines police said Eric Alexander Ramsay, 41, runs a car wash business out of the parking lot of the fast food restaurant, located at 8299 Pines Blvd., near University Drive.

Police said Ramsay became “aggressive” after a former employee, a 24-year-old Aventura man, came up to him at around 9 a.m. to talk about something business-related.

Officer Stephanie Pedersen wrote in her report that Ramsay walked towards the victim while raising his voice, then, after a verbal argument, walked to his vehicle and grabbed a bat and a gun from the trunk.

Ramsay put the gun in his waistband and swung at the victim, hitting him in the back of the left arm, causing swelling and redness, the report states.

Ramsay did not use the gun during the crime and had a valid concealed carry permit, Pedersen wrote.

He was being held in the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.