Family, Crime Stoppers offering $50,000 reward for information about fatal Fort Lauderdale shooting

The loved ones of a 36-year-old man and Broward County Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred three months ago in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The loved ones of a 36-year-old man and Broward County Crime Stoppers are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred three months ago in Fort Lauderdale.

According to authorities, Jason Marous was found shot to death in his car outside of his home in the early morning hours on Jan. 6 near the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place.

Debbie Lawrence, Marous’ mother, told Local 10 News that other friends and family members have traveled from out of state to hang flyers up around Fort Lauderdale over the past few days in hopes of getting some answers.

‘Our goal was to hang them everywhere around where my son went to heaven,” she said. “I miss going there and just being with him and watching sunrises, sunsets, whatever, and holding him. He’s my baby.”

Police released a surveillance video in February of the last time Marous was seen alive around 1:30 a.m. on Jan 6.

Upon review of the evidence and nearby surveillance camera footage, detectives said they are asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown man who was captured on video in the area at the time of the shooting.

Lawrence said she is hoping that the case doesn’t go cold and is asking the suspect to turn himself in.

“We just wish the gentleman would turn himself in so we would have some closure in Florida,” she said. “It’s just almost four months now and it’s not getting any better.”

Marous’ loved ones say they hope their efforts will lead to justice.

“We won’t give up,” said Lawrence. “I don’t care how far away I live. We will be around, you know?”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.