Judge orders mother to stay away from daughter who was found wandering alone in Miramar

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old mother who Miramar police arrested after a young girl was found wandering alone early Monday morning appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

According to police, the toddler, who is 3 years old, was found by herself in the Riviera Isles community around 3 a.m.

Police said the toddler was in good health when she was found.

(Hialeah Police Department)

They confirmed shortly after 8 a.m. Monday that her parents had been located.

On Monday evening, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Nicole Alejandro for child neglect.

Alejandro appeared in bond court Tuesday where a Broward County judge found probable cause for the incident and ordered that she have no contact with her daughter.

The judge also ruled that Alejandro must undergo a mental health evaluation.

According to prosecutors, this is the second incident involving the child after police received a report of a near-drowning incident in 2021.

Alejandro is facing one count of child neglect and her bond was set at $10,000.