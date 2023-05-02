Man reported missing after last being seen at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Seminole police are searching for a 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who they said was last seen over the weekend walking away alone from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

According to a news release from the police department, Asllan Tahiri, of Coral Springs, was last seen at 2:39 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he was wearing a dark cap, a dark sport coat, dark pants, a white shirt, a short, dark-colored tie and dark-colored sneakers.

Police said he was seen walking near the south side of the Seminole Hard Rock property, “not far from Stirling Road near the Florida Turnpike overpass.”

Tahiri is 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

According to authorities, Seminole police and Seminole Hard Rock security officers reviewed surveillance video in an effort to help locate Tahiri.

They are asking anyone who has seen him to call Seminole Police at 954-967-8900 or your local police department.