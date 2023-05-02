Police: Man stabbed in back by 79-year-old neighbor in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 79-year-man was arrested Monday night after he stabbed his neighbor in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers were called to the 400 block of Northwest 103rd Avenue at 7:19 p.m.

Police said they discovered that the victim had arrived at his apartment when he saw the suspect, Eduardo Prida, standing outside his home.

“As the victim was entering his apartment, the suspect walked behind him and stabbed him in his back with a knife,” a news release from the police department stated.

Police said Prida fled the scene after the stabbing and the victim’s family called 911.

The victim, whose age and identity have not been released, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Prida was later located and arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said a motive remains unclear, but detectives believe mental health issues might be a factor.