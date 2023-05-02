South Florida musicians mourn sudden death of beloved FIU band leader

WEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The South Florida music industry is mourning the sudden death of a giant in the community.

Longtime Florida International University band leader Jim Hacker passed away on Friday at the age of 55.

Hacker was Teaching Professor of Trumpet at FlU’s Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music & Performing Arts.

He worked at FIU since 1996 and was also Conductor of the University Brass Choir and FIU Studio Jazz Big Band.

Former students, friends and colleagues have flooded social media with heartfelt messages about Hacker.

Chad Bernstein writing, “Crushed about the passing of Jim Hacker. Anyone that knows him can tell you a story about how Jim helped them, made them laugh, or made them a better musician. Most of us can tell you countless stories of all three.”

“I’m heartbroken. I just found out that my buddy, the ABSOLUTELY GREAT, the LEGENDARY Jim Hacker has passed away. I’m in SHOCK. It just can’t be. I just saw him. It can’t be,” wrote Music Producer Willy Perez-Feria. “We did 100′s of gigs together, we laughed and goofed off at every one of them, he was STONE COLD BRILLIANT at every one of them.”

The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame tweeting, “Heartbroken, we say goodbye to cherished band member Jim Hacker, who shared his trumpet virtuosity with the #LatinSongwritersHallofFame / #LAMUSAAWARDS family for a decade. Our thoughts & prayers are with his wife Jeni and family.”

Just three weeks before his sudden passing, Hacker posted an anniversary tribute to his wife Jeni on their Facebook pages writing, “Happy Anniversary babe Jeni Hacker. There’s no better company than you.”

There was no immediate word about the cause of death.

There will be a celebration of life for Jim Hacker on at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Christ Journey Church, which is located at 624 Anastasia Ave. in Coral Gables.